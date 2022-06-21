New York Jets Flight Connections 6/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One of the more underrated storylines going into the 2022 season is the development and potential breakout season for WR Elijah Moore. Moore played fantastically in his rookie season, being relied on by the offense at an outstanding clip. With Garrett Wilson on the team and Corey Davis back from injury, the door should open for Moore to have more efficient looks and an overall boost in production. The Ole Miss receiver has been an incredible asset and seemingly the one who’s broken the curse of WRs drafted by the team, one that’s been surprisingly running longer than the curse of RCR and his breakout players. With so much new talent on the team, this offense can be exciting for the first time in a long time, and I personally am excited to see the leap of Moore from his rookie season to his sophomore year. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Peter Schrager of NFL Network: Jets Are Most Improved Team in the League

Nick Wojton - Pro Football Focus: New York Jets have 13th best offensive line in NFL

Rivka Boord - How the NY Jets can win with a poor run defense: By the numbers

David Wyatt-Hupton - 10 Reasons for Optimism

Thomas Christopher - The C.J. Uzomah signing proves NY Jets' culture change is working

Rich Cimini - How much progress have Jets' top rookies Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, Garrett Wilson & Co. made?

NewYorkJets.com - What Are TE C.J. Uzomah's Impressions of the Young Jets Roster?

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson has 'exceeded expectations' so far

Ryan Moran - Just how great can New York Jets second-year WR Elijah Moore be?

Scott Thompson - Jets rookie RB Breece Hall is 'lead back' in Mike LaFleur's offense: report

Rivka Boord - How will the NY Jets split snaps between Breece Hall and Michael Carter?

Ryan Fowler - Jets' Lawrence Cager Impressing as Tight End

Randy Lange - Laken Tomlinson Adds His Winning Personality & Skills to Jets' O-Line

Michael Nania - Film Quick-Hitter: George Fant's NY Jets impact is subtle, yet profound

SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Position Breakdown: Special teams remains key strength

Justin Fried - 4 questions the NY Jets still need to answer this summer

Nathan Smith - 5 toughest defenses the NY Jets will have to face in 2022

Eric Allen - Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Buffalo Bills

