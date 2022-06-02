New York Jets Flight Connections 6/2/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While I’m shocked it didn’t happen sooner, it seems as if the beat tried to stir up some controversy between Jets RB Michael Carter, and newly acquired 2nd round pick, Breece Hall; discussing if the former felt disrespected by the drafting of Hall. Thankfully, Carter wasn’t having any of that, and exclaimed that there’s enough room for the two to do well in this offense. Whether or not he truly believes that doesn’t matter. It’s true regardless, as teams will have to account for the different abilities of both. On top of that, more and more teams are utilizing a RBBC approach, keeping their backs healthy and fresh when needed down the stretch for potential playoff runs. It’s a good way to help limit injuries and get the most out of guys when they are in the game. Don’t be surprised to see these type of ‘gotcha’ questions come again in the near future. But until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.