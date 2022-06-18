New York Jets Flight Connections 06/18/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Jets offseason activities have come to an end and now we wait for training camp to begin in late July. One bit of intrigue coming out of OTAs is the fact that neither George Fant nor Mekhi Becton ever practiced. Both are coming off of surgery. Becton seemed to be out of shape. Which raises the question, how confident are the Jets that they will have two starting caliber tackles this season? Neither Fant nor Becton has ever started every game in any NFL season. Neither has had more than one good season in the NFL. Neither is currently ready to play. If either one of the two struggles with health or conditioning this season, or just isn’t very good, the backups (Chuma Edoga, Conor McDermott, and Max Mitchell) do not inspire confidence. Last season, when Becton went down with a season ending injury in the first game, the Jets had the luxury of an excellent backup, Morgan Moses, who stepped in and provided competent play at tackle. This season, at this point, the Jets have no comparable player on the roster. There is still time to sign a good backup tackle, but if that does not happen, the Jets will have to rely on Becton and Fant to play well and stay healthy all season. That seems like a pretty substantial risk for the time being. We’ll see how this plays out.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in June:
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Will Braxton Berrios have more than 400 receiving yards this season?
-
76%
Yes
-
23%
No
