New York Jets Flight Connections 6/16/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Jets LT Mekhi Becton found himself on the practice field today, and when speaking to reporters he had a message to all of those who’ve doubted him going into this season. Becton was wearing a ‘big bust’ shirt, a message he’s used sarcastically against his opposition. While I personally don’t refer to Mekhi as a bust, it is imperative that he’s able to stay healthy this season if he wants to avoid being given that label by fans and pundits alike. Let’s hope that he and the Jets offense are able to take the much needed step forward going into a critical season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mandatory Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Minicamp Practice Report | Green & White in ‘Really Good Place’ Entering Break

Rivka Boord - What it will take for the NY Jets to end their 11-year playoff drought

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has no more excuses in 2022

NFL.com - Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy's 'biggest reason why' New York Jets will win 10 games in 2022

Nathan Smith - 5 toughest offenses the NY Jets will face in 2022

David Wyatt-Hupton - Mandatory: Interview Quotes

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: ‘He Doesn’t Need to Be Tom Brady This Year’

Steve Serby - Jets' Zach Wilson must avoid temptation to rush greatness

Ralph Vacchiano - Zach Wilson doesn't have to become franchise QB in Year 2, but must prove he's on his way

Scott Thompson - Jets' Robert Saleh talks Mekhi Becton's weight: 'He's got to piece it all together'

Michael Nania - Robert Saleh announces expected return timetable for Mekhi Becton

Randy Lange - Mekhi Becton Answers Minicamp Questions Both Vocally and Via T-Shirt

Rich Cimini - New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton wary of critics, set 'to make them eat their words'

Scott Thompson - Jets' Mekhi Becton on those calling him a bust: 'I'm going to make them eat their words'

Michael Nania - George Fant expresses discontent with lack of NY Jets contract extension

Brian Costello - Jets' Elijah Moore looking to build on strong rookie season

Justin Fried - Denzel Mims behind Jeff Smith on the NY Jets WR depth chart

SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Position Breakdown: Will defensive interior be a strength or a weakness?

Ryan Moran - How the NY Jets' young linebacker group can surpass expectations

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: ‘Door Not Shut’ on 3 Veterans in Free Agency

Michael Nania - Who would the NY Jets select 3rd overall in a 2019 re-draft?

NewYorkJets.com - 'Flight 2022: New Heights' Set to Premiere Across Jets Platforms

