New York Jets Flight Connections 6/16/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Jets LT Mekhi Becton found himself on the practice field today, and when speaking to reporters he had a message to all of those who’ve doubted him going into this season. Becton was wearing a ‘big bust’ shirt, a message he’s used sarcastically against his opposition. While I personally don’t refer to Mekhi as a bust, it is imperative that he’s able to stay healthy this season if he wants to avoid being given that label by fans and pundits alike. Let’s hope that he and the Jets offense are able to take the much needed step forward going into a critical season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mandatory Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Minicamp Practice Report | Green & White in ‘Really Good Place’ Entering Break
Rivka Boord - What it will take for the NY Jets to end their 11-year playoff drought
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has no more excuses in 2022
NFL.com - Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy's 'biggest reason why' New York Jets will win 10 games in 2022
Nathan Smith - 5 toughest offenses the NY Jets will face in 2022
David Wyatt-Hupton - Mandatory: Interview Quotes
Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: ‘He Doesn’t Need to Be Tom Brady This Year’
Steve Serby - Jets' Zach Wilson must avoid temptation to rush greatness
Ralph Vacchiano - Zach Wilson doesn't have to become franchise QB in Year 2, but must prove he's on his way
Scott Thompson - Jets' Robert Saleh talks Mekhi Becton's weight: 'He's got to piece it all together'
Michael Nania - Robert Saleh announces expected return timetable for Mekhi Becton
Randy Lange - Mekhi Becton Answers Minicamp Questions Both Vocally and Via T-Shirt
Rich Cimini - New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton wary of critics, set 'to make them eat their words'
Scott Thompson - Jets' Mekhi Becton on those calling him a bust: 'I'm going to make them eat their words'
Michael Nania - George Fant expresses discontent with lack of NY Jets contract extension
Brian Costello - Jets' Elijah Moore looking to build on strong rookie season
Justin Fried - Denzel Mims behind Jeff Smith on the NY Jets WR depth chart
SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Position Breakdown: Will defensive interior be a strength or a weakness?
Ryan Moran - How the NY Jets' young linebacker group can surpass expectations
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: ‘Door Not Shut’ on 3 Veterans in Free Agency
Michael Nania - Who would the NY Jets select 3rd overall in a 2019 re-draft?
NewYorkJets.com - 'Flight 2022: New Heights' Set to Premiere Across Jets Platforms
Poll
Is Mekhi Becton a bust?
-
11%
Yes
-
67%
No
-
21%
Meh
