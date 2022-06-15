Jets Minicamp News and Live Updates 6/15

The Jets have their second day of minicamp today. This week’s three day minicamp generates a lot of attention because it is the only mandatory part of the offseason program. Players are not required to attend any other part as per the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

It seems like a lot of attention is being paid to Mekhi Becton in this minicamp. The third year tackle has not been part of much of the offseason program and is still working with performance staff as he rehabs from a knee injury that cost him almost the entire 2021 season. I think this displays how easy it is to get carried away with minicamp storylines. Becton’s success or failure was never going to be determined by the offseason program. We will only find out his trajectory when the games start.

The GGN Twitter widget has the most promising trajectory out there. It is embedded below to provide updates from the day at Jets minicamp.