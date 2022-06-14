Jets Minicamp News and Live Updates 6/14

The Jets begin their minicamp today. This is the one part of the offseason program which is mandatory.

It is very easy to overstate what will happen over the next three days. Most of what you hear about player performances will be long forgotten by the time the Jets hit the field for the start of training camp.

With that in mind, the next few days could give us some small look into what to expect in the year ahead. If some player has a big week, it might be worth paying attention to that player once training camp and the preseason begin to see whether the trend continues. We also could get injury updates and other relatively useful information.

Nothing provides more useful information than the GGN Twitter widget. It is embedded below to provide live updates from the day at Jets minicamp as the team continues the offseason program.