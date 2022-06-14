New York Jets Flight Connections 6/14/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We’ve already seen some narratives come out early about Zach Wilson struggling to perform early in camp. And we’ve seen JetsXFactor’s Robby Sabo put that misinformation to rest quite quickly, but that won’t stop the barrages from coming Wilson’s way as we continue forward with minicamp. For whatever reason, it seems like plenty of people want Wilson to fail. And, while I was originally completely ‘off’ on Wilson coming out of college, he’s done a lot to impress me since that time. One of the biggest mistakes people can make is sticking to their guns despite evidence changing in front of them. And, while some part of me would feel justified if Wilson failed, the evidence is suggesting that he’s working on everything needed to succeed; and could easily do so. Especially given the pieces that Douglas has put around him. We’ll find out how it plays out this year, but I, for one, am excited about it. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

