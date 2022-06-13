New York Jets Flight Connections 6/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. After it was stated that Mekhi Becton would be participating in mandatory OTAs, it turns out that in fact will not be the case. Reported by Rich Cimini, Becton will not be participating in the mandatory practices. Whether or not this is due to his rehab, hasn’t been stated. Considering that Cimini and Becton generally don’t get along with each other, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Rich omit that information to generate clicks. Regardless, for fans and the team alike, having Becton on the field would generate more positive than negative, and Becton could use the reps after how last season went down. We’ll see how it all shakes out from here. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Rich Cimini - Fewer voices in Zach Wilson's ear should be good thing for New York Jets

SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Position Breakdown: Can offensive line be dominant?

Rivka Boord - Mekhi Becton not expected to practice at NY Jets' mandatory minicamp

Michael Nania - C.J. Uzomah vs. Tyler Conklin: Who is the NY Jets' TE1?

Justin Fried - Tyler Conklin starting to emerge as the NY Jets' top tight end

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Lowkey tight end Lawrence Cager having strong OTAs

Justin Fried - NY Jets kicker battle has been 'neck and neck' through OTAs

Brendan Vander Vliet - NY Jets named NFL's most popular bet to make playoffs in 2022

Nick Wojton - 3 biggest games on New York Jets’ 2022 schedule

Justin Fried - Ranking the NY Jets' 3 rumored free agent targets

Ryan Moran - Cut and trade candidates the NY Jets could soon target at linebacker

Ryan Moran - Cut and trade candidates the NY Jets could soon target at free safety

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Calvin Jackson Jr. follows late dad’s footsteps to NFL

Michael Nania - Who would the NY Jets select 3rd overall in a 2018 re-draft?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.