New York Jets Flight Connections 06/11/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Quincy Williams says he will get a Pro Bowl nod this season. You gotta love the moxie, but color me skeptical on this particular prediction. Williams has some talent, but thus far his lack of football instincts has held him back. Word is the Jets also have Williams pegged as a future Pro Bowl player, so who knows, maybe Quincy is onto something. A Pro Bowl player at a position currently perceived as one of the weakest positions on the team would certainly be a welcome surprise for Jets fans.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in June:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Which Jets Player Is Flying Under the Radar During OTAs?

David Scott - Laurent Duvernay-Tardif focusing on medical career after Jets run

DJ Bien-Aime II - C.J. Mosley believes the Jets can change the narrative

David Purdum - Why NFL bettors are spending big money on the New York Jets after solid offseason

Max Goodman - Should the New York Jets Sign Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Who is DQ Thomas?

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Proposed Trade Flips Denzel Mims for Ravens Top Pick

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Jermaine Johnson Sounds off on Draft: ‘I Simply Don’t Care’

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Ashtyn Davis Is a Big Time ‘Riser’ at OTAs: Report

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Lawrence Cager Is ‘Turning Heads’ at Jets Practice: Report

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Quincy Williams Makes Bold Claim: ‘I Will Be a Pro Bowler’

Glenn Naughton - Jets LB Quincy Williams Predicts Pro-Bowl Season

Nick Wojton - New York Jets’ Quincy Williams: ‘I will be a Pro Bowler this year’

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Intense Camp Battle Is ‘Neck-and-Neck’, No Clear ‘Frontrunner’

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Polarizing Ex-Jets Coach Gregg Williams Joining XFL

Glenn Naughton - Pinnock's Potential Adds Intrigue to Jets 2021 Draft Class

Glenn Naughton - Douglas Continues to Comb Free Agency as Jets Host Tackle Reily Reiff

JetsFix - What kind of production can we expect from Jeremy Ruckert in his rookie season?

Brandyn Pokrass - Second Year Leap: Zach Wilson Already Showing Signs of Improvement

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson 'fine' after injury scare in practice

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Zach Wilson struggles in Thursday's OTA practice

Nick Wojton - 4 New York Jets bounce-back candidates for 2022

Nick Wojton - New York Jets’ Corey Davis on Garrett Wilson: ‘Dude is special’

Nick Wojton - Pro Football Focus: New York Jets’ top-three players all man trenches

Nick Wojton - Pro Football Focus: New York Jets DJ Reed is 23rd best outside CB NFL

Mason Smoller - What to Watch for in 2022 New York Jets Training Camp

Ryan Moran - Assessing the six New York Jets undrafted free agents

Ryan Moran - New York Jets bring in veteran OT Riley Reiff for a visit

Jim Cerny - Jets news: Robert Saleh spells out DL plans with epic ‘freakazoid’ Aaron Donald take

