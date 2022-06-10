Jets June Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag (a few days later than usual). Thanks to everybody who submitted questions this week. Mailbag questions make a mailbag podcast work. If your question went unanswered this week don’t despair. Feel free to resubmit it next week for a future mailbag installment. It is a long offseason.

Today we discuss what the Jets’ strategy might be making waiver claims over the next few months, how much improvement we can expect from the offense, how fair it is to have big expectations for Zach Wilson, how much Joe Douglas’ job security is tied to Wilson’s development, the monument to Hollywood greed that is the new Jurassic Park movie, and more.

