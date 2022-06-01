New York Jets Flight Connections 6/1/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Outside of the Jets still having interest in free agent LB Kwon Alexander, the news front has been pretty cold for Gang Green. That’s to be expected though, honestly. Until mandatory minicamp starts, there really won’t be too many talking points to be had surrounding the team outside of guesses by pundits and insiders alike. The biggest thing right now for fans is to try and maintain that excitement that was had during the draft; because, to be honest, it could be short-lived once we get into the season. Obviously let’s hope that isn’t the case, but expectations must be tempered, especially regarding a team as young and inexperienced as the Jets. While the new pieces are sure to help, don’t expect instant results. And, don’t let those potential lack of results sway you from thinking the team isn’t on the right path. I’ve always thought that the team is at least one more year away, but let’s hope we have a surprise in store going into 2022. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

