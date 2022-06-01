Jets 2022 Roster Countdown: Number 99 Vinny Curry

Today we begin a new series profiling each player on the Jets roster. We will go in descending order from jersey number. That means our first profile will be on number 99 Vinny Curry.

Name: Vinny Curry

Number: 99

Year With Jets: 2nd

Projected Role: Rotational Pass Rusher

His 2021: The Jets signed Curry from Philadelphia hoping he would add to their pass rush. This wasn’t projected to be a major impact move the way the signing of Carl Lawson was. Curry was brought in on a one year contract to be a rotational pass rusher. At 33 he was not expected to handle a full workload. However, Curry was never able to set foot on the field for the Jets after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. The team waived him from the non-football injury list in January after the season ended, but re-signed him in April after the veteran defensive end was cleared to resume his career.

2022 will be a success if: Curry is able to make the roster and provide the Jets that pass rushing depth. He will be 34 when the season begins and coming off a season where he didn’t play. Curry clearly will be a part-time player if he's on the team, but he has been productive through his career. He still could profile as a quality rusher who plays a few snaps per game. In many ways 2022 is already a success for him, though, as he will be able to get back on the field and end his career on his terms.

Odds of making the roster: Curry faces a more complicated path to the roster than he would have a year ago. Lawson is returning from injury. This offseason the Jets have added Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin, and Solomon Thomas to the defensive end position. John Franklin-Myers might also see his fair share of snaps at end as well. Bryce Huff is still here also. A lot of it might depend on whether Curry still has a few quality snaps per game in him. Robert Saleh likely wants to keep extra bodies on the defensive line, and the team might value Curry’s veteran leadership. My best guess is his odds of making the team are More Likely Than Not (50-75%).