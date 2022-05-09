Podcast: Jets Offseason Changes on Offense

The player movement part of the offseason is now mostly complete in the NFL. There are still a handful of quality free agents waiting for new homes. There might be a late couple of cuts or a big name player forcing his way out of town in a trade like Jamal Adams a couple of summer ago.

However, rosters are now largely set. The main part of free agency has been done for well over a month, and the NFL Draft is now complete. This is as good of a time as any to take stock of what happened in the offseason.

On today’s podcast we focus on some of the big changes for the Jets on the offensive side of the ball. The team has added a number of key pieces to help Zach Wilson out. We discuss the key changes on today’s show.

