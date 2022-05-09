New York Jets Flight Connections 5/9/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as always. With the Jets investing so much capital at cornerback this offseason - something we all expected would happen - it kind of shut off the narrative of that position not being important to Robert Saleh’s system. Saleh reiterated that when speaking to the media, and frankly, I have to agree with him. That said, in any system, if the edge defenders do their jobs it doesn’t matter too much who your cornerbacks are. Given the Jets defense this year, I’m very interested to see how the two positions affect one another in the grand scheme of things. As in, if the edge defenders are able to get pressure in time to help the cornerbacks, and if the cornerbacks are able to cover wide receivers adequately if that doesn’t happen. It’ll be interesting to see. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Michael Baca - Jets HC Saleh says QB Zach Wilson is making progress physically, mentally: 'He looks beefy, in a good way'

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Robert Saleh squashes narrative that his scheme devalues CBs

Andrew Golden - Film breakdown: Jermaine Johnson will take flight in Saleh's Jets defense

Michael Nania - NY Jets EDGE Micheal Clemons has surprisingly great pass-rush numbers

SNY - Garrett Wilson on his athleticism, choosing football over basketball, making an impact as a rookie receiver | Jets News Conference

Nathan Smith - 5 NY Jets who could make the Pro Bowl in the 2022 season

Ryan Moran - Most important things to know about NY Jets OT Max Mitchell

Ryan Moran - Most important things to know about NY Jets RB Breece Hall

Ryan Moran - Most important things to know about NY Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert

Michael Nania - Jeremy Ruckert shares 3 of his favorite NY Jets players growing up

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets release OL Greg Van Roten, clearing a chunk of cap space

Daniel Kelly - Why New York Jets Couldn't Fix QB Zach Wilson in 2022 NFL Draft

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.