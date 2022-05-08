New York Jets Flight Connections 05/08/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets wrap up their rookie mini-camp today, and it sounds like they have found four or five guys they like. We may well see a few more cuts to the roster shortly to accommodate a few standouts from the tryout guys. While it’s always nice to see these underdog type guys make the 90 man roster, they will still be the longest of longshots to make the team out of training camp, and still longer shots to make any kind of positive impact. Still, ‘tis the season for football dreams. Most will be shattered after this weekend, but a select few will live to fight another day, and that’s very cool for the few survivors.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in May:

Jack Bell - Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert: ‘I Want to Be the Best at Everything I Do’

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | How Many Players Stood Out After Two Workouts?

Randy Lange - Sauce Gardner, Jets' Top Draft Pick, Signs His Rookie Contract

Randy Lange - Before Linking Up on the Field, Garrett Wilson and Zach Wilson Connect...with Texts

Steve Serby - Jets' Gavin Greene keeping late father Kevin Greene with him

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh already sees differences in Zach Wilson

DJ Bien-Aime II - Zach Wilson physically and mentally looks more like an NFL quarterback heading into Year 2

Paul A. Esden Jr. - First Look at Zach Wilson’s Stunning Body Transformation for Jets

Brian Costello - Jets' Garrett Wilson 'confident' he'll make immediate impact

Steve Serby - Breece Hall on 'Beast' nickname, Jets expectations, rookies

DJ Bien-Aime II - ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Jermaine Johnson focused on being good teammates to rest of Jets

Max Schneider - Ranking Odds of New York Jets Undrafted Free Agents Making Roster

Michael Obermuller - Garrett Wilson Receives No. 1 Rank From Ex-Jets Great

Michael Obermuller - 2 Undrafted WRs Turn Heads at Jets Rookie Minicamp

Justin Fried - 4 free agent linebackers the NY Jets should still consider signing

Justin Fried - The NY Jets may have drafted a psychopath in Micheal Clemons

Justin Fried - Why the NY Jets 'process' to trade up for Breece Hall was logical

Justin Fried - NY Jets OT Mekhi Becton is 'still rehabbing' from knee injury

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: Realistic expectations for each New York Jets’ pick

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Takeaways from Robert Saleh’s minicamp press conference

Jim Cerny - Jets news: Robert Saleh claims Zach Wilson is looking 'beefy'

