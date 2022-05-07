New York Jets Flight Connections 05/07/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Rookie mini-camp is underway, but we aren’t getting much of a glimpse of what the Jets’ prized rookie draft picks can do. The Jets are for the most part keeping the draft picks under wraps, limiting them to conditioning work in the hopes of preventing injuries. As a result the undrafted free agents and the guys invited for tryouts are getting the spotlight this weekend, hoping to make enough of an impression on the Jets to continue their journey of long odds towards making the Jets roster. Who knows, maybe amongst them will be the next Wayne Chrebet. Not likely, but then, neither was Chrebet.

Randy Lange - Sauce Gardner Can't Wait to See What He & Jets Draft Class Can Do

Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg - Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | Robert Saleh ‘Limiting’ Draft Picks’ Participation

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Claim OL Nate Herbig, Release OL Greg Van Roten

Glenn Naughton - Jets Claim Versatile O-Lineman Nate Herbig After Being let go by Eagles

Glenn Naughton - Jets Part Ways With Van Roten Following Addition of Herbig

Ethan Greenberg - Jet Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

Glenn Naughton - Jets Sign Five Undrafted Free Agents

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Waive S Zane Lewis, RB Austin Walter & OL Isaiah Williams

Mark Cannizzaro - Micheal Clemons bringing charisma 'nastiness' to Jets

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh eyes Sauce Gardner filling multiple roles

Brian Costello - Jets honor deceased Long Island boy with minicamp jersey

Steve Serby - Wayne Chrebet hopes Jeremy Ruckert is Jets' next hometown hero

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets’ Robert Saleh talks early expectations for rookies Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson: ‘Do your absolute best every day'

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Jermaine Johnson II: From Last Chance U to first-round pick

Daniel Kelly - Former New York Jets Scout Says CB Ahmad Gardner Will Be Top Cornerback in NFL

Daniel Kelly - Why Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Is Perfect For New York Jets Offense

David Wyatt-Hupton - Breece Hall - Deep Dive

Paul A. Esden Jr. - ‘Scarred’ Robert Saleh Alters Jets Offseason Plans

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Dump Polarizing Offensive Starter Greg Van Roten

Michael Obermuller - 2 Tri-State Area Prospects Headline Jets Rookie Tryouts

Stephen Zantz - Rookie Profile: RB Breece Hall

Mason Smoller - New York Jets 2022 NFL Draft Review

Jim Cerny - Jets news: Jermaine Johnson was like unexpected Christmas present, GM says

Jim Cerny - Jets news: Denzel Mims is so hot he's ready to melt bust label

Joey Mistretta - Jets news: Zach Wilson will make 'second-year leap' per former NFL WR

Jim Cerny - Jets news: GM Joe Douglas addresses shockingly long Mekhi Becton injury rehab

