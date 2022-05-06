Jets Release Greg Van Roten

The New York Jets have released offensive guard Greg Van Roten. Van Roten was brought in by GM Joe Douglas as a hold the fort type guy in 2020 as Douglas began a total revamp of the Jets’ then terrible offensive line. With the recent Jets claiming of 23 year old offensive guard Nate Herbig off of waivers, the writing was on the wall for Van Roten. The salaries of both Herbig and offensive guard Dan Feeney are fully guaranteed, while Van Roten had no remaining guaranteed money remaining on his contract, making his eventual release all but inevitable.

The 32 year old Greg Van Roten gave the Jets one serviceable year as a low level starter in 2020 before his play deteriorated in 2021. He eventually lost his starting job with the Jets when they brought in Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff last year. In two years with the Jets Van Roten played in 30 games, starting 23. He was often the weak link on an improving Jets offensive line. With the drafting of Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021 and the signing of Laken Tomlinson in 2022, there was clearly no path, outside of injury, for Van Roten to reclaim a starting job with the Jets. Now, with the addition of Nate Herbig, the Jets continue to get younger, and Van Roten became expendable.

The release of Greg Van Roten will save the Jets $3.5 million on the salary cap.