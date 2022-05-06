Podcast: Reflections on the Jets 2022 Draft Class a Week Later

It has been around a week since the end of the 2022 NFL Draft.

We have had some time to reflect on what the Jets did. The more distance we get from the Draft, the happier I am with what happened. It isn’t completely because of the players selected by the team. Anybody who has been around long enough knows that Draft picks are unpredictable. Any player could turn out a success or a failure.

I just like the plan the Jets executed. While having a plan does not necessarily guarantee success, a lack of a plan almost guarantees failure. I think it is clear the Jets have a plan. On today’s podcast I discuss what I see as Joe Douglas’ plan. Now we are left to hope it works.

