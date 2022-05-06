Jets Claim Nate Herbig Off Waivers From the Eagles

The Jets have claimed offensive lineman Nate Herbig off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Herbig was an undrafted free agent signed by the Eagles after the 2019 NFL Draft just a few weeks before Joe Douglas left the Philadelphia front office.

Herbig has started 17 games across his three seasons. SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation seems relatively high on him.

Herbig was a nice find for the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent signing in 2019. He ended up making 17 starts in 33 total games played, all while demonstrating the versatility to play multiple interior positions. Given Herbig’s experience and age (only turns 24 in July), he’ll likely draw some interest on the free agent market.

The Jets have a high waiver claim during the offseason. When players with less than four years of NFL experienced are cut, the other 31 teams have a chance to claim that player and absorb his contract. If multiple teams claim a player, the team with the highest claim gets him. During the offseason, the order on claims is the same as the order in the NFL Draft, giving the Jets the fourth highest in the entire NFL.

No team builds its core around waiver wire claims, but they can help bolster a team’s depth and talent levels.

In Joe Douglas’ three years, he has made several good waiver claims, landing John Franklin-Myers, Braxton Berrios, and Quincy Williams. The team surely hopes Herbig will be the next player on this list.