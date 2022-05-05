Podcast: Jets Rookie Expectations

The Jets are the team everybody is talking about after the 2022 NFL Draft. They added two players in the top ten, four in the top 36, and seven in the top 117. There is plenty of praise coming with this many top prospects joining the team. With this praise comes expectations.

How high should these expectations be, though? That is the topic of my podcast today. I offer my thoughts on reasonable hopes for Jets rookies. While over the long run, the hope is that the team has added some star level talent, it might not come immediately. After all, rookies are supposed to get better over time. They usually do not enter the NFL playing at a peak level. Still there have to be some expectations. Today we look to strike that balance.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like it.