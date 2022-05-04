New York Jets Post-NFL Draft Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. It is the first podcast mailbag we have done since the completion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you to everybody who submitted mailbag questions this week. I could not get to all of the questions this week, but please feel free to resubmit questions in future mailbag editions. We have a long time to go until the beginning of training camp.

Today we discuss the biggest needs that remain after the Draft along with potential players still available who could address them. We also talk about expectations for recently drafted players and the team. Other topics are how much Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas really like their Draft class, Jeremy Ruckert’s rookie role, breakout candidates among young defenders, cornerback deployment, and more.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Give the episode a thumbs up and subscribe if you enjoy the show.