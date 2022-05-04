New York Jets Flight Connections 5/4/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It seems that while the vast majority of fans, pundits, and players - both former and present - have loved the Jets draft, there’s been a video making rounds on social media in which the players selected by Douglas were deemed reaches and not a fit for the team. I won’t bother to say the name of that person as they seem to only want to generate clicks, and I won’t give them that privilege. The Jets have been at the bottom of the barrel for years, and despite that, it seems that Joe Douglas is in fact making the correct moves to right the ship - even if someone else thinks it’s an overblown effort to save face rather than to create a productive team. While the games have yet to be played, on its surface it seems like the ship is steering in the right direction for the first time in a long time. Let’s hope it pans out for the best. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

