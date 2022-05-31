New York Jets Flight Connections 5/31/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a wonderful start to the day. When the Jets traded up to draft RB Breece Hall at the beginning of the second round, there was excitement, and also puzzlement. The Jets had drafted Michael Carter last year in the 4th, and he showed that he had the capability to produce much more than your average fourth round player. With that said, the Jets are going in the direction where I think most of the league is heading - RBBC. With so many elite players at the position, it’s good to have a 1-2 punch, with both players well-rested when they enter the game. It can also help overuse, which seems to be a big theme among players getting hurt, especially in the NFL. So while some pundits may have exaggerated the uselessness of taking Hall with that pick, I think it was the right choice to make; more so when you consider the skill-set of Hall. Let’s hope that duo pans out and puts up big numbers going into 2022. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

