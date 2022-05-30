New York Jets Flight Connections 5/30/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. While the New York Jets have seemingly shored up every position on the team - at least, thus far - one position group still seems to be lacking in versatility and talent. To me, that is the linebacking group. While Quincy Williams and CJ Mosley are a solid start, Mosley is getting up there in age while Williams still lacks the discipline to be a true game-changer at the position. To be fair to the Jets, however, there weren’t too many options available for them to upgrade the position in free agency, nor in the draft given their draft capital/slots. While I don’t think lacking an elite LB will severely hurt the team, it is one weakness to consider looking at going forward. Let’s just hope this is the pessimistic side of me. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

