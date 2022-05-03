Podcast: The Jets Players Most Impacted by the 2022 NFL Draft

Most Jets fans are ecstatic with the team’s 2022 NFL Draft class. The Jets left the Draft with four of the top 36 picks and seven of the top 117.

The news might be less good for some players on the roster. Every player selected in the NFL Draft could be the replacement for somebody on the team. On today’s podcast we discuss the players most impacted by each pick the Jets made in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For some players like Bryce Hall their starting spot might have disappeared. Others like Chuma Edoga and Jabari Zuniga might have lost a spot as a developmental player because of selections the team made. Others like Denzel Mims might have lost a chance to earn playing time. I discuss all of this and more.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you enjoy the show.