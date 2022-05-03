New York Jets Flight Connections 5/3/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the draft officially over, we’re reaching what I call ‘Part 3’ of the NFL offseason. This is where the ‘second half’ of free agency occurs; where many veterans and players hoping to hold out for more money start to find teams fitting their needs, and vice versa. There are still plenty of talented players available that could help the Jets on both offense and defense, so it’ll be interesting to see if Joe Douglas has any more moves up his sleeve. And knowing Douglas, don’t be surprised to see something happen. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Jack Bell - Jets Receive High Marks on 2022 NFL Draft Grades

SNY - Fans vote New York Jets as 'winner' of the 2022 NFL Draft

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here Podcast: Reviewing the Jets' Draft Picks

Ralph Vacchiano - Jets 2022 NFL Draft picks: What to expect from each player and how they'll fit in

Michael Nania - Mekhi Becton is among 5 huge winners on NY Jets' roster after 2022 draft

Andrew Golden - NY Jets' 2022 first-round haul could be what puts them over the top

Geoff Magliocchetti - The intriguing Jets message sent by the Breece Hall selection

Nathan Smith - The NY Jets have set Zach Wilson up for success in 2022

SNY - Zach Wilson should be set up for success after Jets' draft, offseason moves | Jets Nation: Draft Day Special

David Wyatt-Hupton - Depth Chart Breakdown

Brian Costello - Zonovan Knight among Jets' undrafted free agent signings

Randy Lange - 4 Chapters of Jermaine Johnson's Football Journey to the Jets

