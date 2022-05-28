New York Jets Flight Connections 05/28/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! New Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been garnering a lot of praise early in the Jets’ OTAs, with some even going so far as comparing him to the great Davante Adams. It’s always nice to hear rookies are adjusting well to the NFL, but we might want to pump the brakes on comparing a rookie to perhaps the best wide receiver in the NFL. If we eventually get anything close to that level of play from Wilson down the road, that pick will go down as one of the all-time great Jets draft picks, and the Jets will have a receiver to be feared for a change. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in May:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Did We Learn The First Week of OTAs?

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets defense catching up with rest of AFC East

DJ Bien-Aime II - Robert Saleh, Jets feel like they are getting better

David Wyatt-Hupton - Success by Rushing Direction

Rich Cimini - How a life-threatening ordeal gave the New York Jets' Vinny Curry perspective

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Vinny Curry happy to be back after health scare

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Days Are ‘Probably Numbered’ for Jets’ Veteran Corey Davis

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Tyler Conklin Traveling for Extra Workout With Zach Wilson

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Projected to Add Ex-Colts OL Eric Fisher for Zach Wilson

Michael Obermuller - Jets ‘Team to Watch’ for Deion Jones With Cut Now Likely

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2022 spring depth chart preview: Offensive line

Kristen Wong - NY Jets' Garrett Wilson draws comparisons to star NFL wide receiver

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson praises rookie WR Garrett Wilson

Jim Cerny - Jets news: Zach Wilson thinks Garrett Wilson is destined for greatness

Justin Fried - 'Beefy' Zach Wilson and 4 early takeaways from NY Jets OTAs

Tyler Greenawalt - Jets’ Quinnen Williams thinks John Franklin-Myers will thrive inside

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson loves the team’s 2022 draft class

Mason Smoller - Remaining 2022 Free Agents New York Jets Should Sign

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.