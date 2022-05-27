Podcast: A Big Year for Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh, and Joe Douglas

The three most important people in most NFL organizations are the quarterback, the head coach, and the general manager.

I doubt any of Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh, or Joe Douglas will enter the 2022 season on the hot seat. All are likely to be back here in 2023. Still I think 2022 is a very important season for all of them. A successful year could put the Jets on a trajectory to do big things in the future and get off of this path of failure.

On today’s podcast I talk about the trio. I offer thoughts on why the year matters for them and what we need to see to consider the upcoming season a success.

