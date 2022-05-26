Bonus Jets Podcast Mailbag

There are always a lot of good questions for the weekly podcast mailbag. Most of the time a number of questions go unanswered. With that in mind, I decided to add a bonus mailbag this week. Thanks for sending so many good questions. They are what allow mailbag shows to happen.

On today’s mailbag we talk about the potential role for Jeremy Ruckert as a rookie and whether he could play a part in a power run game, the potential for Joe Douglas to be on the hot seat, whether the Jets have enough cap space to make necessary moves, potential storylines for OTAs, and more.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. If you enjoy the show and would like to support it, consider subscribing either on YouTube or your favorite podcast source. Also give the episode a thumbs up on YouTube as it helps other fans find the podcast.