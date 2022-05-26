New York Jets Flight Connections 5/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. When discussing the AFC East, many feel that the Jets could perhaps be the best in the division. While I too wish I could be that much of a homer, sadly that just isn’t the case. Yes, the Jets have the foundation to become better than the rest of the teams in the division, but until that potential plays out and works fundamentally, it just isn’t true. In terms of talent at this very moment, I would have the Jets around 3rd, or potentially last in the division at the moment. Now, that isn’t a slander to the team at all. The fact of the matter is the team has been bereft of talent for what seems like forever; and two years of competence isn’t going to change that overnight. The team will have to prove that they are indeed better than their rivals, and plenty of other teams they’ll face this season. I’m sure they’ll be put to the test. Let’s hope they pass it. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Brian Costello - Jets aiming to close gap with rest of AFC East: 'We're better'

Jack Bell - Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Knows OTAs Are Not Mandatory, but They Are ‘Priceless’

Robby Sabo - New York Jets OTA notes: Special Sauce Gardner and thick Zach Wilson

Ronnie Eastham - Has Joe Douglas reversed the New York Jets draft failures?

Benjamin Jacob - How the NY Jets are getting better for the 2022 season and beyond

Ian O'Connor - Jets' Zach Wilson needs to play better than Mac Jones in Year 2

Michael Nania - NY Jets QB Zach Wilson reveals his new weight after revising diet

Phil Harrison - Jets’ Garrett Wilson receives high praise from quarterback Zach Wilson

Phil Harrison - Garrett Wilsom reminds NFL.com’s Brian Baldinger to this current star

David Wyatt-Hupton - Offensive Line: Resource Central

Jack Bell - Right Side or Left Side, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Has It Covered

Brian Costello - Jets’ Vinny Curry happy to be back after spleen, blood clot scare

Jim Cerny - Jets news: Quinnen Williams reveals why he isn't worried about contract extension

Justin Fried - 7 forgotten former NY Jets draft picks still playing in the NFL

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.