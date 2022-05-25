New York Jets Flight Connections 5/25/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With OTAs starting, storylines are already coming together with the ‘new-look’ Jets. One important battle that I personally have interest in is Garrett Wilson against Sauce Gardner. As they say, iron sharpens iron, and hopefully these battles in camp only enhance the talent of these two young players. Early on, it seems that Gardner may have Wilson’s number; something that doesn’t necessarily surprise me. Gardner is one of the best cornerback prospects I’ve seen in a long time. The Revis comparisons may be a little exaggerated, but if he can continue to impress I think he can create his own island in the same manner as Darrelle. For the first time in a long time, I’m personally excited about seeing this team get on the field and produce. Whether or not that leads to wins and losses is another question, but for now, I’m just enjoying the ride. I hope you all do as well. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Scott Thompson - Robert Saleh takeaways from Jets OTAs, including Zach Wilson's visible confidence boost

Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg - Jets OTA Practice Report | Improved Squad Looking to Gain Continuity and Confidence

Randy Lange - Robert Saleh Sees Confident, Decisive Zach Wilson as Jets OTAs Begin

Eric Allen - Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I've Put on Quite a Bit of Weight'

Michael Nania - NY Jets coach Robert Saleh raves about 'thick' Zach Wilson

Rich Cimini - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, now at 221 pounds, says he feels like 'better athlete with more weight on'

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson seeing benefits of Jets nutrition plan: 'He’s thick'

SNY - Jets QB Zach Wilson: ‘Now I need to do my job of getting these playmakers the ball’

Ian Roddy - Garrett Wilson is the superstar receiver NY Jets fans have been waiting for

Ryan Moran - Jets News: Jason Pinnock starting with first team defense at safety

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: 7 newcomers fighting for playing time in OTAs

Scott Thompson - Jets' Vinny Curry 'fully healthy' after dealing with rare blood disorder last season

Steve DelVecchio - Jets star offers great take on his contract situation

David Wyatt-Hupton - Deep Dive: Jermaine Johnson

Ryan Honey - Stephen A. Smith drags Jets in epic ESPN First Take rant

Nathan Smith - NY Jets Schedule: 5 games the Jets can't afford to lose in 2022

Justin Fried - NY Jets are a 'team to watch' for Falcons LB Deion Jones

Jenna Lemoncelli - Jeremy Ruckert signs rookie contract as dad leads Jets chant

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.