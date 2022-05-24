Podcast: What Defensive Additions Tell Us About the Jets’ Plan

On today’s podcast we look at what the Jets offseason moves on defense might tell us about Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh’s vision for building the team. Monday we looked at the offense.

The Jets defense was near the bottom of the league in 2021. The unit needed major upgrades, and the Jets were active in both the Draft and free agency trying to get those upgrades. There were clear areas that were prioritized, namely cornerback and the defensive line. There were clear areas where the team is counting on its coaching staff to develop players, namely linebacker and safety. We examine all of these areas on today’s episode.

