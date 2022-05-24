New York Jets Flight Connections 5/24/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One of the biggest things we’ve heard about the Jets, even prior to this offseason starting was their potential to be ‘the next Cincinnati Bengals’ in terms of going from a ‘terrible’ team to a playoff contender. While I think the potential of that is certainly possible, it sets the team up for some unrealistic expectations going into this season. When you consider the type of rebuild having to be made by Joe Douglas, instant results can’t necessarily be expected. While playoff hopes are something we as fans all strive for, we have to remember the magnitude of said rebuild; and that these processes can take time before the expected results happen. Now, this isn’t to say that achieving a deep playoff run is impossible, but having that pressure on the team - from nearly everyone - could result in drastic moves being made if that goal isn’t achieved. Hopefully nothing too drastic happens and the Jets surprise us all and make a deep playoff run themselves. But let’s remember to temper expectations a bit going into this season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: The biggest storylines entering OTAs

Albert Breer - Robert Saleh’s optimism about the New York Jets’ starts with the intangibles

Jack Bell - Damien Woody: ‘I Love the Vision’ of Jets’ GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh

Joe Rivera - Why the Jets could be poised for NFL's next 'Bengals-type leap,' according to NBC's Cris Collinsworth

Daniel Kelly - Why New York Jets 2022 Season Will Be Decided By Pass Rush

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: The 6 easiest games on the 2022 schedule

Michael Nania - 5 NY Jets players who will handle the team's most versatile roles in 2022

Joe Blewett - Why Sauce Gardner can quickly become an 'elite' NFL CB | NY Jets Film

David Wyatt-Hupton - Corner Depth & Takeaways

Jack Bell - Jets’ DL Vinny Curry Is Chasing It Again

Justin Fried - NY Jets believe Quincy Williams can be a Pro Bowler in 2022

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Jack Bell - Jets Sign TE Jeremy Ruckert, Lifelong Fan of Green & White

Michael Nania - Jeremy Ruckert signs rookie contract while his dad leads 'Jets' chant

Justin Fried - 6 players the NY Jets were right to move on from in 2022

Jenna Lemoncelli - Zach Wilson attending 'Tight End U' after George Kittle peer pressure

Brian Costello - Mike Westhoff pulls no punches about key Jets in new book

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.