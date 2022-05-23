Podcast: What the Jets Offseason Moves Tell Us About How They Will Build Around Zach Wilson

The Jets had a very active offseason as they looked to upgrade their offense. The team’s top priority is putting quality pieces around Zach Wilson.

There were a number of different directions the team could have gone over the course of the offseason. On today’s podcast we discuss what the moves the Jets made might tell us about Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas’ philosophies.

The Jets seem to want to help Zach Wilson by building as strong of a run game as possible. They want to provide him with a group of receivers who will grow with them through the years. After a few years of focusing on positional value, they also showed a willingness to make exceptions for exceptional talents with the trade up for Breece Hall.

