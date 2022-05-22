New York Jets Flight Connections 05/22/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Today we have word one analyst thinks Zach Wilson is a dark horse candidate to lead the NFL in touchdown passes this season. While the Jets have certainly made strides towards surrounding Wilson with offensive talent this offseason, and Wilson may well take a big second year leap in his level of play, I would say it’s highly improbable that he ends up leading the NFL in touchdown passes. That would represent the greatest second year leap in the history of the NFL. While it’s great to be optimistic this time of year, projecting unprecedented stuff is probably going too far. In addition, the Jets probably would prefer it if Wilson is not passing the ball enough to lead the league in touchdown passes. Even if Wilson is great, the Jets have spent the offseason building an offense that seems intended to be run-heavy. Wilson leading the league in touchdown passes would probably mean the Jets are playing from behind a lot in 2022, because if the Jets are playing with a lead, they’re probably going to want to run the ball. On the other hand, Lamar Jackson managed to lead the NFL in touchdown passes while throwing just 401 passes in an extremely run-heavy offense in his 2019 MVP season, so I guess you just never know.

