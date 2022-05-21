New York Jets Flight Connections 05/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is always an interesting interview. For those old enough to remember, Showalter’s ramblings have something of a Casey Stengel vibe to them. In a recent interview, Showalter, without being asked, injected some Jets talk into his spiel. Showalter asked himself the question, will the Jets beat the Patriots this year, then answered it in the affirmative. Now I have no idea how much Showalter knows about football or the Jets, but here’s hoping he’s right. And for the record, I agree with him. This is the year the Jets finally beat the Patriots for the first time since 2015. Ya gotta believe!

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in May:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - How Has the AFC East Landscape Changed in the Offseason?

Max Schneider - What to Expect From New York Jets Defensive Line During 2022 Season

David Wyatt-Hupton - Deep Dive: Jets Wide Receivers

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets QB Zach Wilson Set to Workout With Multiple NFL Legends

Michael Obermuller - Insider Reveals Jets Attempted Trade for James Bradberry

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Are Betting on Jonathan Marshall as Big ‘X-Factor’ in 2022

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Proposed Jets, Rams Trade Swaps Mike White for A’Shawn Robinson

Michael Obermuller - Ex-NFL Star Thinks Jets Signing Is Pro Bowl Bound in 2022

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Retired Jets Star Antonio Cromartie Interested in ‘NFL Comeback’

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2022 schedule: 5 upsets the Jets could cause

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2022 spring depth chart preview: Running backs

Nathan Smith - 2022 NY Jets wide receiver depth chart shaping up to be big asset

Kristen Wong - NY Jets' Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson have decent odds to win DROY

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: D.J. Reed says Ahmad Gardner is a lockdown cornerback

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 6 players who could take on bigger roles in 2022

Tyler Calvaruso - Mets manager Buck Showalter says Jets will beat Patriots in 2022

Marty Schupak - NY Jets Lance Mehl: Small Sample Size, Huge Effort!

Jim Cerny - Jets news: 49ers legend Roger Craig sees Breece Hall when he looks in the mirror

Jim Cerny - One undrafted free agent who will make the Jets’ 2022 roster

