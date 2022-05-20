Podcast: Can the 2020 Jets Draft Class Bounce Back?

So far the 2020 Jets Draft class has been disappointing. As the group enters its third season many players are entering a pivotal years.

On today’s podcast we discuss this group. Joe Douglas’ first Draft class hasn’t performed up to expectations. What are realistic expectations for the selections who remain on the team.

Perhaps the most pivotal player is Mekhi Becton. This is no surprise. Draft classes aren’t entirely defined by the first round pick, but that selection is the most important. After a lost season, can Becton stay on the field? Doing so could help salvage a disappointing group to a certain degree.

Behind Becton many players enter 2022 on their last chance. We talk about all of them on today’s show.

