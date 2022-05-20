New York Jets Flight Connections 5/20/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The team announced that they’d be having joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons prior to their preseason matchup this year. While some may think joint practices aren’t the best approach, I think it’s a better option than facing the 1st/2nd teams themselves, despite joint practices being a potential cause for Carl Lawson’s injury last season. Facing opponents, while not allowing a team to know the gameplan, at least gives players a feel as to the type of players they will have to encounter. Though expectations should be tempered as to how well the Jets defense may look in said practices against the Falcons. That offense has some issues of their own, and while the Jets defense wasn’t great last year, I expect them to dominate these practices. Let’s just hope that translates to the actual games being played. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Stefan Stelling - The NY Jets' offensive weapons have a potent ceiling in 2022
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 6 players gearing up for make-or-break summers
David Wyatt-Hupton - Wilson Signs - Gets to work
Sean Basile - Breece Hall was a great selection for the NY Jets at pick 36
Rich Cimini - 49ers great Roger Craig part of football family molding Jets rookie Breece Hall
Jack Bell - LB Quincy Williams Targets Takeaways Over Big Hits
Caroline Hendershot - Jets CB D.J. Reed: 'I Want to Play Against the Best'
David Wyatt-Hupton - What would free agent LB Kwon Alexander bring to the NY Jets?
Ryan Moran - Getting to know NY Jets UDFA wide receiver Keshunn Abram
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets to have joint practices with Atlanta Falcons
Michael Nania - NY Jets' Michael Carter sings to Jermaine Johnson in hilarious clip
Geoff Magliocchetti - 'Go Jets!' declares Jennifer Lopez in new doc trailer
Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Kyle Wilson
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
Poll
Would you be happy if this year, Zach Wilson put up similar numbers as Josh Allen’s 2019 season?
-
62%
Yes
-
20%
No
-
17%
Meh
