Podcast: Jets Add More Talent on Days Two and Three of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is now complete for the New York Jets. After adding three first round picks on Thursday, the team added a pair of players on Friday night and a pair of players on Saturday afternoon. We discuss the final two days on today’s podcast.

The Jets began Friday night with a trade up for Iowa State running back Breece Hall. The selection of Hall left the Jets with a pair of offensive skill players to go with the pair of defenders the team selected in the top 40.

After Hall the team ended the night by adding Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who will have a chance to develop behind CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

The Jets concluded their Draft early Saturday with a pair of fourth round picks, Max Mitchel and Michael Clemons. I discuss all of these picks on today’s show.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you enjoy it.