Podcast: Jets Sophomore Expectations

Most of the attention for the Jets is currently being paid to its rookie class with good reason. The team brought in four players selected in the top 36 of the NFL Draft.

This year’s sophomore class also has big expectations, though. This is a group that has a year of experience under its belt. The team is looking for these players to make a big jump. For many players, the biggest improvement comes between year one and year two in the NFL.

On today’s podcast we discuss expectations for players entering their second season in the NFL. This group, of course, contains the franchise quarterback Zach Wilson. It has other early Draft picks the team is expecting big things from. How much will the Jets get from these players? That is what we will discuss.

