New York Jets Flight Connections 5/19/22

10th overall pick Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract with the Jets today, becoming the last of the Jets' three first round picks to sign their rookie contract. Garrett Wilson will have a big weight on his shoulders, as the Jets haven't really had too much success with wide receivers in the draft in what has been too many years to count. While 2nd year receiver Elijah Moore has seemed to buck that trend, the burden of Wilson is much higher being a top 10 selection in the NFL Draft. Hopefully the two together can buck the trend completely and give the Jets a dynamic threat on the outside, something Jets fans haven't seen since the days of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Only time will tell if that will happen, though. So until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Jack Bell - How Was the Jets’ 2022 NFL Schedule Made?

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: D.J. Reed excited to play tough schedule

Brian Miller - Miami Dolphins must avoid overlooking the Jets in New York

Justin Fried - 3 second-year NY Jets players primed for a big season in 2022

Randy Lange - Jets Sign First-Round Pick WR Garrett Wilson

Alex Smith - Jets 2022 NFL Draft Signings: Garrett Wilson signs as Gang Green finalizes deals with first-rounders

Andrew Lind - Garrett Wilson Insanely Excited To Be Drafted By New York Jets

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2022 spring depth chart preview: Quarterbacks

David Wyatt-Hupton - The NY Jets' D-line is about to have a battle for the ages

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: 4 undrafted free agents with best chance to make roster

Ryan Moran - Is NY Jets UDFA Tony Adams a dark horse at the safety position?

Ryan Moran - Does Jets UDFA Irvin Charles have the skill to break into a deep WR unit?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Micheal Clemons: Deep Dive

Jim Cerny - Mekhi Becton holds key to salvaging Jets’ 2020 NFL Draft Class

Sam Ryner - Jeremy Ruckert dealing with a foot injury

