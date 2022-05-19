New York Jets Flight Connections 5/19/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. 10th overall pick Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract with the Jets today, becoming the last of the Jets’ three first round picks to sign their rookie contract. Garrett Wilson will have a big weight on his shoulders, as the Jets haven’t really had too much success with wide receivers in the draft in what has been too many years to count. While 2nd year receiver Elijah Moore has seemed to buck that trend, the burden of Wilson is much higher being a top 10 selection in the NFL Draft. Hopefully the two together can buck the trend completely and give the Jets a dynamic threat on the outside, something Jets fans haven’t seen since the days of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Only time will tell if that will happen, though. So until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Jack Bell - How Was the Jets’ 2022 NFL Schedule Made?
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: D.J. Reed excited to play tough schedule
Brian Miller - Miami Dolphins must avoid overlooking the Jets in New York
Justin Fried - 3 second-year NY Jets players primed for a big season in 2022
Randy Lange - Jets Sign First-Round Pick WR Garrett Wilson
Alex Smith - Jets 2022 NFL Draft Signings: Garrett Wilson signs as Gang Green finalizes deals with first-rounders
Andrew Lind - Garrett Wilson Insanely Excited To Be Drafted By New York Jets
Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2022 spring depth chart preview: Quarterbacks
David Wyatt-Hupton - The NY Jets' D-line is about to have a battle for the ages
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: 4 undrafted free agents with best chance to make roster
Ryan Moran - Is NY Jets UDFA Tony Adams a dark horse at the safety position?
Ryan Moran - Does Jets UDFA Irvin Charles have the skill to break into a deep WR unit?
David Wyatt-Hupton - Micheal Clemons: Deep Dive
Jim Cerny - Mekhi Becton holds key to salvaging Jets’ 2020 NFL Draft Class
Sam Ryner - Jeremy Ruckert dealing with a foot injury
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
Poll
Will Garrett Wilson have more than 1,000 scrimmage yards this year?
-
37%
Yes
-
55%
No
-
6%
Meh
Loading comments...