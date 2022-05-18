Jets May Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our latest offseason podcast mailbag. Thanks as always for the great questions. They are what allow the mailbag to happen. If your question goes unanswered in this edition of the mailbag, feel free to submit it for a future episode. We will have plenty more mailbags between now and the start of training camp.

Today we talk about the most exciting game on the schedule, what the Jets should do if Zach Wilson struggles, changes to the NFL, where the Jets should rank in the league, and the extent to which coaches should adapt their schemes to the talent they have. The questions were great as always.

Thanks for listening and/or watching. Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to it and click the thumbs up button. These help the channel out and make it easier for other fans to find the podcast.