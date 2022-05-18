New York Jets Flight Connections 5/18/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. You know there isn’t much news about the Jets when former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn is making headlines for his take on the Jets. Personally, I didn’t know Quinn had any relevancy in the football world after his NFL career sputtered to a halt, but I digress. Quinn is making waves for his statement on the Jets’ upcoming season and their potential record. While many people expect the Jets to make an improvement from last season, Quinn is expecting that SOJ moniker to strike its ugly face again; claiming the Jets will start the season with a 1-8 record before going into their bye in Week 10. While I too think the Jets may struggle - especially in the beginning part of the season - it seems a little unlikely for this team to only have one win going into the bye. We’ll see how it goes once the season starts, but for now Quinn has established himself as a person whose opinion on the Jets I just don’t care to hear. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets Have Never Seen Their AFC East Schedule Break Down This Way

Chris Rosvoglou - Brady Quinn Goes Viral For Jets Take: NFL World Reacts

Kristen Wong - 'Stacked' NY Jets can win 10 games in 2022 according to former NFL QB

Brian Costello - ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: Jets' Zach Wilson ready to make jump in Year 2

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Zach Wilson has no excuses entering second NFL season

Michael Nania - The sneaky game-changing trait that Tyler Conklin brings to the NY Jets

Justin Fried - NY Jets receive positive injury update on DE Carl Lawson

David Wyatt-Hupton - Let's Talk About Vinny Curry

Justin Fried - Ranking the 6 NY Jets UDFAs odds to make the 53-man roster

Ryan Moran - Could New York Jets UDFA rookie DQ Thomas sneak into a thin LB room

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets GM Joe Douglas Failed to Address Offensive Tackle Position This Offseason

Gabrielle Lucivero - New York Jets Wide Receiver Holds Skills Camp for Football Players in Cheshire

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.