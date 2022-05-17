Podcast: Jets Defensive Roster Decisions

Yesterday’s podcast focused on questions facing the Jets on the offensive side of the ball. Today we turn our attention to the defense.

I am not sure there are many outright position battles on that side of the ball, but there are some questions about how certain players will be deployed. Will John Franklin-Myers play defensive end or defensive tackle? Can the Jets find Bryce Hall a role with both outside cornerback spots taken by new additions? Can any of the second year players who changed positions find a role for this team? These are the topics we will discuss.

The Jets defense was awful last season. A number of key additions should make the unit much better, but a few wild card players could take it to the next level. We will talk about them on today’s episode.

