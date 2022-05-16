Podcast: Jets Offensive Roster Decisions

The majority of offseason player movement is now done. The Draft was completed a few weeks ago. Most of the key free agents signed months ago. Over the next few weeks, we will see some value signings. A player might become a surprise camp cut or a summer trade, but we now have a good sense of what the Jets roster will look like. Almost all key players are known.

Less clear is exactly how all of these players will be used. On today’s podcast we look to the offensive side of the ball to examine some unanswered questions. Will Joe Flacco or Mike White be the primary backup quarterback? Will the Jets have a full-time slot receiver or rotate players in and out of the role? Who will play left tackle between Mekhi Becton and George Fant?

