Podcast: Jets 2022 Schedule Breakdown

The 2022 New York Jets schedule dropped last night.

Through the years I have come to think schedule release day is perhaps the most overhyped day on the NFL calendar. The caliber of the team matters way more than the order in which the games are played. Still there are certain things we can take away from the schedule.

On today’s podcast I give my thoughts on the way the schedule turned out for the Jets. We begin with the opening month where the Jets become an honorary member of the AFC North and continue all the way through the trips to Seattle and Miami to end the season.

Thanks for listening and/or watching. Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. If you enjoy the show please subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up. Doing so helps out the channel and helps other Jets fans find the show.