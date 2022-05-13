New York Jets Flight Connections 5/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets had their schedule released yesterday, and they start the first quarter of the season under relatively hard terms. Their first four games are all against the teams of the AFC North, starting with an opening day game against the Baltimore Ravens. To me, these first four games will say a lot about the trajectory of this team for the rest of the season. In my opinion, the AFC North is probably the hardest division in the NFL at the moment, with each team having the potential to make a deep playoff run in any given year. And, usually, that division boasts two teams in the playoffs. This will be a giant test for the Jets and Zach Wilson, but a test that’s needed. If this team flounders to start the year and goes 0-4, it will show they are not yet there. But, if the team can even manage to go 2-2, I would consider that a win against some incredibly tough opponents. I guess we’ll see when the time comes. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

