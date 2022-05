The NFL has announced the full New York Jets 2022 schedule.

Preseason:

August 12: at Philadelphia 7:30 WCBS

August 22: vs. Atlanta 8:00 ESPN

August 28: vs. NY Giants TBD WCBS

Regular Season

September 11: vs. Baltimore 1:00 CBS

September 18: @Cleveland 1:00 CBS

September 25: vs. Cincinnati 1:00 CBS

October 2: @Pittsburgh 1:00 CBS

October 9: vs. Miami 1:00 CBS

October 16: @Green Bay 1:00 FOX

October 23: @Denver 4:05 CBS

October 30: vs. New England 1:00 CBS

November 6: vs. Buffalo 1:00 CBS

Week 10 Bye

November 20: @New England 1:00 CBS

November 27: vs. Chicago 1:00 FOX

December 4: @Minnesota 1:00 CBS

December 11: @Buffalo 1:00 CBS

December 17: vs. Detroit 1:00 FOX

December 22: vs. Jacksonville 8:15 Amazon Prime

January 1: @Seattle 4:05 FOX

January 7 or 8: @Miami TBD

Jets Odds at Draftkings Sportsbook:

Super Bowl: +10000

AFC: +6000

AFC East: 1800

Let us know what you think about the schedule below.