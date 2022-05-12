 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New York Jets 2022 Schedule Leaks

By John B
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

Today the NFL schedule will be unveiled for 2022.

While the league will officially unveil the games during a ludicrous three hour TV special tonight on NFL Network, we can expect schedule leaks throughout the day. There have been years in the past where the entire schedule has been leaked in advance.

We also can piece together the schedule from leaks other teams have. Media members across the NFL are trying to be the first to figure things out.

In the lead up to the official announcement of the Jets 2022 schedule, we will keep our eyes open for leaks that come from media sources.

The GGN Twitter widget is embedded below to help with this process. The widget is so smart that it probably already knows the full schedule, but it will let us know the dates and times of Jets games this season only when it is ready to do so.

September 11: Ravens at Jets

October 16 1:00 pm: Jets at Packers

November 27: Bears at Jets

December 22 (Thursday Night Football): Jaguars at Jets

