New York Jets 2022 Schedule Leaks

Today the NFL schedule will be unveiled for 2022.
While the league will officially unveil the games during a ludicrous three hour TV special tonight on NFL Network, we can expect schedule leaks throughout the day. There have been years in the past where the entire schedule has been leaked in advance.
We also can piece together the schedule from leaks other teams have. Media members across the NFL are trying to be the first to figure things out.
In the lead up to the official announcement of the Jets 2022 schedule, we will keep our eyes open for leaks that come from media sources.
The GGN Twitter widget is embedded below to help with this process. The widget is so smart that it probably already knows the full schedule, but it will let us know the dates and times of Jets games this season only when it is ready to do so.
September 11: Ravens at Jets
Jets will host Ravens to open 2022 NFL season https://t.co/k1kIpGAOm9 via @nypostsports— Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 12, 2022
October 16 1:00 pm: Jets at Packers
Here are the games on the Packers’ schedule we know so far, from me, @KCousineau09 and @BillHuberSI: pic.twitter.com/SyM1h0LIYP— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2022
November 27: Bears at Jets
Source:— Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 12, 2022
When do Bears fans and media get to travel to NYC?
Week 4: at Giants
Week 12: at NYJ (Sunday after Thanksgiving)
December 22 (Thursday Night Football): Jaguars at Jets
The Jets have one primetime game on the 2022 schedule. They will face the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 22 at MetLife Stadium, per sources.— Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 12, 2022
