Podcast: Jets Schedule Release Thoughts

Today the schedule will be released. In one of the most incomprehensible decisions in the history of television, NFL Network is planning to go on the air for three hours tonight to announce the schedule for 2022.

I think schedule release day has become perhaps the most overhyped day of the year. Sure it matters, but do we really need to pay it this much attention? We already knew the 17 opponents the Jets will be playing. Do the dates and times really matter that much?

The answer is almost certainly no, but there are still some things to watch as the schedule is released. The order of games isn’t as important as talent, but there are some decisions from the schedule makers that could moderately help or hurt the Jets. We discuss them on today’s podcast.

Thanks for listening/watching. If you enjoy, subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up.